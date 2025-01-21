Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Gautam Adani visits Prayagraj to offer Ganga Puja and Seva | Watch

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visits the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj to offer Ganga Puja and perform Seva. Adani also visited the camp of the ISKCON Temple at theMahakumbh Mela.

The Adani Group and ISKCON have collaborated to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbhmela in Prayagraj. The Mahaprasad Seva is being offered from 13 January to 26 February.

On January 9, Gautam Adani met Guru Prasad Swami Maharaj, Chairman of the Governing Body Commission of ISKCON in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to discuss the free food service.

Gautam Adani shared a picture with Guru Prasad Swami Maharaj on X and wrote, “Kumbh is that sacred land of service where every hand automatically gets engaged in charity! It is my good fortune that in Maha Kumbh, in collaboration with @IskconInc, we are starting 'Mahaprasad Seva' for the devotees, in which free food will be provided to lakhs of people with the blessings of Maa Annapurna.”

Adani added, “In this context, today I got the opportunity to meet ISKCON Guru Prasad Swamiji and deeply experience the power of dedication towards service. In the true sense, service is the highest form of patriotism. Service is sadhana, service is prayer, and service is God."

ISCKON, on its official X handle, shared a video of an interaction between Gautam Adani and Guru Prasad Swamiji.

While speaking to Guru Prasad Swamiji, Adani said, "I come from a humble family background...We will continue to lean on you to help society. You have a wonderful organisation and delivery system that ultimately reaches millions of people."

