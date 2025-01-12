Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Adani Group and ISKCON will launch 'Mahaprasad Seva', providing free meals to devotees during the Maha Kumbh Mela from January 13 to February 26, 2025. Gautam Adani emphasized the significance of service in a meeting with Guru Prasad Swami Maharaj.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Adani Group, in collaboration with ISKCON, will provide 'Mahaprasad Seva', a free meal service to all devotees. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani met Guru Prasad Swami Maharaj, Chairman of the Governing Body Commission of ISKCON, on January 9, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to discuss the free food service.

The Mahaprasad Seva will be offered from January 13 to February 26, the entire duration of the Mahakumbh Mela.

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: What did Gautam Adani say? Gautam Adani, in a post on X, shared a picture with Guru Prasad Swami Maharaj and wrote, "Kumbh is that sacred land of service where every hand automatically gets engaged in charity! It is my good fortune that in Maha Kumbh, in collaboration with @IskconInc, we are starting 'Mahaprasad Seva' for the devotees, in which free food will be provided to lakhs of people with the blessings of Maa Annapurna."

He added, “In this context, today I got the opportunity to meet ISKCON Guru Prasad Swamiji and deeply experience the power of dedication towards service. In the true sense, service is the highest form of patriotism. Service is sadhana, service is prayer and service is God."

ISCKON, on its official X handle, shared a video of an interaction between Gautam Adani and Guru Prasad Swamiji.

While speaking to Guru Prasad Swamiji, Adani said, "I come from a humble family background...We will continue to lean on you to help society. You have a wonderful organisation and delivery system that ultimately reaches millions of people."

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Adani's Group's Aarti Sangrah initiative Apart from Mahaprasad Seva, Adani Group, in collaboration with Geeta Press, is planning to provide Aarti Sangrah, a collection of devotional hymns for various Hindu deities for free.

"It is a matter of immense satisfaction for us that in this Mahayagna, with the cooperation of the esteemed institution Geeta Press, we are offering one crore copies of 'Aarti Sangrah' free of cost to the devotees who have come to Kumbh," Adani wrote on X.