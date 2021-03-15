Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra today said that Maharashtra needs emergency permission to vaccinate every willing person.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter and tweeted ,"Over half the new daily cases are in Maharashtra.The state is the nerve-centre of the country’s economic activity and more lockdowns will be debilitating. Maharashtra needs emergency permission to vaccinate EVERY willing person. No shortage of vaccines."

Over half the new daily cases are in Maharashtra.The state is the nerve-centre of the country’s economic activity & more lockdowns will be debilitating. Maharashtra needs emergency permission to vaccinate EVERY willing person. No shortage of vaccines. @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan https://t.co/AemBFcrAd7 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 15, 2021

I agree. But if we don’t speed up the vaccination rate we will suffer second, third and fourth waves. https://t.co/sQMYgqEJhz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 15, 2021

Anand Mahindra said," if we don’t speed up the vaccination rate we will suffer second, third and fourth waves."

He said Maharashtra is the nerve centre of India's economic activity and more lockdown in the state will be debilitating.

Earlier, Anand Mahindra called for harnessing the capability of the private sector to scale up Covid-19 vaccine distribution saying widespread vaccination is India's main hope against any new waves, which are now a serious threat.

Mahindra further said,"We need to harness the private sector's capability to scale up distribution rapidly. Widespread vaccination is our main hope against any new waves which are now a serious threat."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded this year's highest one-day spike of 16,620 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, which pushed its overall caseload to 23,14,413, while 50 deaths pushed the toll to 52,861, the health department said.

In the last two days, the daily case count of the state was above 15,000, which crossed the 16,000-mark on Sunday.

As 8,861 patients were discharged during the day, the recovery count of the state rose to 21,34,072, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state is 92.21 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.28 per cent.

There are 1,26,231 active cases in the state at present, the department said in a statement.

Currently, 5,83,713 people are in home quarantine and 5,493others in institutional quarantine, it said.

As many as 1,08,381 people were tested on Sunday, which took the total test count to 1,75,16,885, it said.

Mumbai city reported 1,963 new cases, Pune city 1,780, Aurangabad city 752, Nanded city 351, Pimpri Chinchwad 806, Amravati city 209 and Nagpur city 1,976.

