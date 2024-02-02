Mahindra Group appoints Amarjyoti Barua as Group CFO

MUMBAI :Mahindra Group on Friday announced the appointment of Amarjyoti Barua as its Group Chief Financial Officer with effect from May 17 this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He will be replacing Manoj Bhatt, who is appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) succeeding Kavinder Singh, the company said in a statement.

The change of guard at MHRIL comes following Singh's resignation, according to Mahindra Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Appointments of Barua and Bhatt are effective from May 17. Currently, Barua is serving as Executive Vice President for Group Strategy.

"Talent Development is a key priority at the Mahindra Group, which has enabled us to attract and retain top talent. In addition to world-class development programs, we have mapped career paths for each leader, which include experience across multiple roles," Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director of M&M, said.

The company also said, Vimal Agarwal, CFO of Mahindra Lifespaces Developers Ltd (MLDL), will move as CFO for MHRIL. Avinash Bapat will replace Agarwal as CFO of MLDL, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Barua joined the group in May last year as Executive Vice President - Group Strategy. Prior to joining Mahindra Group, he was with Baker Hughes for over six years. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Bhatt has worked with M&M Ltd and Tech Mahindra, according to the statement.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!