‘Incentives for e-3 wheelers must stay for 2 more years’4 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 12:27 AM IST
To electrify L3-L5 categories, we must provide demand side incentives till a price parity is reached with ICE vehicles, says Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility
New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra’s subsidiary Last Mile Mobility is stepping up efforts to consolidate its position in the electrification of three-wheelers and small commercial vehicles, which will be driven by its new brownfield facility in Zaheerabad, Telangana, and the construction of the unit will start in this quarter. It will also receive ₹600 crore from the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corp. (IFC), which has valued the business at ₹6,000 crore. Suman Mishra, chief executive, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said in an interview that e-three-wheelers are in its nascency, but has the potential to rapidly scale to reach 25-30% penetration by FY25. Edited excerpts: