New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra’s subsidiary Last Mile Mobility is stepping up efforts to consolidate its position in the electrification of three-wheelers and small commercial vehicles, which will be driven by its new brownfield facility in Zaheerabad, Telangana, and the construction of the unit will start in this quarter. It will also receive ₹600 crore from the World Bank Group’s International Finance Corp. (IFC), which has valued the business at ₹6,000 crore. Suman Mishra, chief executive, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said in an interview that e-three-wheelers are in its nascency, but has the potential to rapidly scale to reach 25-30% penetration by FY25. Edited excerpts:

The electric three-wheeler market is fragmented, with low penetration levels. What has your volume expansion been through FY23, and what are the priorities to scale the business?

In FY23, our sales were 2.5 times higher than last year. We sold over 40,000 EVs this year (FY23) across L3 (speeds less than 25km per hour) and L5 (speeds of over 25km per hour) categories, as compared to last fiscal year where we were at 13,000 units. The reason is growth in the category itself. Electrification is increasing significantly in the three-wheeler segment, and along with it, we have had several successful launches, especially the Zor, which has helped ramp up our volumes. There is a sub-10% penetration of electrification today in the L5 category, although volumes for e-rickshaws are very high. I see there is a lot of upside here to grow, but to continue this momentum, we are committed to bringing in products, services and a network that can offer a lower cost of ownership for the customer. In the next fiscal year, we want to continue building on our recent launches and existing products, as well as come up with a suite of more winning products. We are constantly working on making the products more cost-efficient. That’s where the sweet spot is. The other aspect is service: in the commercial vehicle category, scaling up to a pan-India service footprint is important.

What’s your demand outlook for this market, and how do you plan to deploy the fresh investments you’ve received from IFC?

With the increase in investment, capacity and EV penetration, we hope to maintain our market share momentum. We are investing in new products and technologies. Scaling up the network, bringing the right tools and tech, adding capacity takes up capital as well. Our Zaheerabad unit will be a brownfield facility and we will start construction in this quarter. We could look at 25-30% penetration in this category in the next two years, because it has doubled from FY22.

What charging and battery solutions are you looking at—fixed batteries or swapping? What will help scale this category?

We firmly believe in the fixed battery technology. We believe there is a specific use case, where swapping works, that is, for vehicles running on fixed routes. The cost of swapping infra is very high; so, we are relying on infra creators like Jio-BP. We are running pilots, and monitoring customer use cases for battery swapping. With a fixed battery system, we operate in a closed system with accountability, and that is important for commercial vehicles. Opening up the ecosystem to multiple variables, which maybe the case with swapping, is what we are cautious about even as we roll out our pilots.

What have been the challenges in financing EVs?

The biggest enabler of increasing EV penetration is to get better financing options for customers. With Mahindra Finance, we participate with them a lot in EV financing, but also have tie-ups with large credible organizations and a lot of microfinanciers. However, we are nowhere close to where we need to be. Today, the cost of financing is far higher for EVs than for internal combustion engines (ICE). That is one area we hope we get some policy support.

What kind of support would you like to see?

We continue to ask for the demand-side incentives under FAME-II scheme. It needs to continue for at least 2.5 years beyond FY24. While the PLI scheme we participate in is extremely good and will soon start bearing fruit, there is a big delta between the purchase price of EVs and ICE vehicles. Priority sector lending to bring financing costs down will provide a big impetus.

In FAME, there is a lot of unutilized corpus in electric three wheelers but the scheme may end soon. Should the deadline and quantum be revisited?

There is a large corpus to incentivize demand for 500,000 vehicles under FAME-II. As the e-3w category is not for personal vehicles, it is going to take a lot of effort to electrify. Till such time we have used up the corpus, we request the demand incentives must continue. It will take two more years to reach an inflection point. This category takes longer to electrify because these are livelihood-related commercial vehicles and customers take a lot of time to be educated, and the efforts have to be made say, one autorickshaw stand at a time. It will sustain if we can provide demand side incentives till a price parity is reached with ICE vehicles. The current subsidy may not be enough to ring in the growth we want, so more consumption of subsidy can happen if we have a lower threshold to claim the incentives.