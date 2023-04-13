‘Incentives for e-3 wheelers must stay for 2 more years’

In FY23, our sales were 2.5 times higher than last year. We sold over 40,000 EVs this year (FY23) across L3 (speeds less than 25km per hour) and L5 (speeds of over 25km per hour) categories, as compared to last fiscal year where we were at 13,000 units. The reason is growth in the category itself. Electrification is increasing significantly in the three-wheeler segment, and along with it, we have had several successful launches, especially the Zor, which has helped ramp up our volumes. There is a sub-10% penetration of electrification today in the L5 category, although volumes for e-rickshaws are very high. I see there is a lot of upside here to grow, but to continue this momentum, we are committed to bringing in products, services and a network that can offer a lower cost of ownership for the customer. In the next fiscal year, we want to continue building on our recent launches and existing products, as well as come up with a suite of more winning products. We are constantly working on making the products more cost-efficient. That’s where the sweet spot is. The other aspect is service: in the commercial vehicle category, scaling up to a pan-India service footprint is important.

