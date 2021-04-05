Mahindra’s new CEO has his task cut out to revive growth at $19 billion group

With one in three cars sold in India being an SUV, regaining market share is critical for Mahindra, which gets more than 60% of its revenue from the automotive business. Shah is betting on its new Thar model, a four-wheel drive reminiscent of its earlier success Scorpio. The new model has a waiting list that stretches to early next year, in contrast to the tepid reception its mini van like the Marazzo or micro SUV like the KUV got from local customers.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}