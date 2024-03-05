Want to make Paytm an Asia leader, says Vijay Shekhar Sharma after RBI's action on Paytm Payments Bank
The banking regulator directed PPBL to stop accepting fresh deposits from February 29, a deadline that was later extended to March 15.
After regulators placed severe curbs on the banking affiliate Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), Paytm founder and former chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma on March 5 voiced confidence that his digital payments pioneer will overcome regulatory setbacks in India this year, reported Bloomberg on Tuesday.