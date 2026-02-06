‘Makes my heart sing': Tim Cook gets reflective on Apple's golden jubilee plans, lauds 'terrific' India growth

Tim Cook talked about retirement planning, Apple’s 50th anniversary plans, memory shortages, immigration, and AI during an all-hands meeting with the company’s employees, according to a Bloomberg report. Cook teased to employees that the Cupertino-based tech giant may be planning to launch a new category of devices.

Answering a question about rival companies launching AI devices, Cook said, “There will be new categories of products and services that are enabled through AI, and we’re extremely excited about that.”

“We’re excited about the opportunities that it opens for Apple,” he added.

Notably, an earlier report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman had stated that Apple is working on an AI Pin that could come with multiple cameras, a speaker, and a microphone. The device is currently said to be in development and could launch by 2027.

“I truly believe there is no company better positioned to let our customers use AI in profound and meaningful ways than Apple,” Cook stated.

Talking about Apple’s 50th anniversary, Cook said, “I’ve been unusually reflective lately about Apple because we have been working on what do we do to mark this moment.”

“When you really stop and pause and think about the last 50 years, it makes your heart sing. It really does. I promise some celebration,” he added.

The company is set to mark 50 years of its existence on 1 April, 2026, while its first product, the Apple I computer, was released in July 1976.

Tim Cook on India success Talking about the success of Apple in India and Malaysia, Cook said, “Emerging markets are such a huge priority for us.”

“We still have modest market share in these markets but so much potential,” he added.

Cook also talked about the memory chip shortage plaguing the smartphone industry, stating that it is “something we’re going to have to deal with,” and that the company’s Chief Operating Officer, Sabih Khan, is focused on the problem.

“The top thing is we have the best team in the world dealing with this,” Cook said. “We have a range of options that we’re looking at and will deploy in order to work around it. It is a real issue.”

Tim Cook on retirement plans Briefly talking about succession planning, Cook said, “I spend a lot of time thinking about who’s in the room five years from now, 10 years from now. I am obsessed with this — who’s in the room 15 years from now.”

“This is an important part of leadership, is thinking about these things and having plans in place,” Cook added.