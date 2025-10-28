Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh alerts entrepreneurs of D2C trap, shares insight to scale business

In the world of startups, business expansion requires a mix of creative marketing and strategic approach, but how do you make a big enterprise without getting lost? Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh recently shared her thoughtful perspective on building a unique roadmap navigating to long-term growth.

Unlike established companies, which rely on name recognition and large budgets, startups need high-impact efforts. The 37-year-old entrepreneur described the biggest threat to long-term growth in her latest post.

In a social media post on LinkedIn, she stated, “The biggest threat to long-term growth isn't losing consumers. It's allowing your product roadmap to be entirely defined by the needs of your past growth cycle.” Besides serving existing consumers better, the winning companies “successfully identify and build for their future consumers at the same time,” Ghazal Alagh added.

Suggesting that companies need to focus on identifying future customers and build products for them to scale their business, she said current, high-value consumers “ask for small, incremental improvements or more complex variations of what already works for them.” However, the breakthrough comes with tomorrow's consumers who “want something fundamentally different” and if their needs are not met they choose the competitor.

Alerting entrepreneurs about the D2C trap, she remarked, new brands “keep building more complex product offerings for existing users, while the next wave of consumers only wants simpler choices. This leads directly to losing new market share to companies offering cleaner experiences.”

Reiterating the constraints to growth, she concluded the post with the statement, “An intense focus on your current consumer can become a serious constraint if you fail to look ahead. Your current best consumers got you here. Your future consumers will fuel your next stage of growth.”

Social media reaction This advice resonated with many users online as one stated, “It’s a delicate balance, right? Honoring the audience that built your brand while creating space for the next one. The hardest and most strategic part of scaling is learning when to evolve beyond your current champions.”

Another user remarked, “The danger is to set your goals too low and succeed.”

A third comment read, “The surest way to stall growth? Keep building for the people who already love you, not the ones who might tomorrow.”

A fourth user reacted, “Serving only today’s users with yesterday’s wins is how you quietly lose the market of tomorrow.”

D2C, or Direct-to-Consumer, is a business model where a company sells its products directly to customers online, bypassing traditional retailers, wholesalers, and other intermediaries. This approach allows brands to have more control over their brand, customer experience, and data, while often leading to lower costs for both the company and the consumer. Examples include selling through the company's own website, social media channels, or mobile apps.

