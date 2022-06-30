‘Managing multi-cloud complexity is a pain point for biz leaders’

There are two clear trends we see. First, the shift to remote and eventually hybrid work has accelerated a rise in cyberattacks. Over the past two years, cyberattacks have increased not just in size and scale but also in sophistication. Previously, cybercriminals focused their efforts on malware attacks, but they have shifted their focus to ransomware, as well as phishing with the goal of harvesting user credentials. Remote and hybrid work realities have resulted in people moving fluidly between work and personal lives and across multiple devices and networks. As a result, the entry points for attacks, identities, devices, apps, networks, infrastructure, and data live outside traditional perimeters’ protection. The second aspect is organizations have increasingly started understanding how business-critical cyber security is for them. They are acknowledging the enormous reputational, operational, legal, and compliance implications if cyber security risks are neglected. According to industry estimates, cybercrime costed economies more than $6 trillion globally in 2021 and this is expected to increase to $10 trillion by 2025. Given this context, there is a strong need for an end-to-end cyber security approach to protect organizations which leaders are embracing at a more rapid pace than ever before.