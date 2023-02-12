Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / Companies / People /  Manappuram Fin takes first steps in succession planning

Manappuram Fin takes first steps in succession planning

2 min read . 11:11 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar
V.P. Nandakumar, CEO, Manappuram Finance.

As a first step towards succession planning, Sumitha Jayasankar has been inducted as an executive director on the board

MUMBAI :Manappuram Finance has identified Sumitha Jayasankar, daughter of managing director and chief executive officer V.P. Nandakumar, as a potential successor.

MUMBAI :Manappuram Finance has identified Sumitha Jayasankar, daughter of managing director and chief executive officer V.P. Nandakumar, as a potential successor.

As a first step towards succession planning, Jayasankar has been inducted as an executive director on the board.

As a first step towards succession planning, Jayasankar has been inducted as an executive director on the board.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

On 5 December, Mint reported that the gold loan company plans to release a succession plan in the third quarter, following insistence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Nandakumar, who turns 70 next year, had told Mint that he is considering promoting internal candidates as the next CEO.

A gynaecologist by profession, Jayasankar is being groomed to take over the reins from Kumar.

In an earnings call with analysts on 3 February, he clarified that the final call would, however, be taken by the board.

“So, the succession plan for the family, my daughter has been appointed as an executive director. She had been here a few years back. So, now she has come as a full-time director and is actively involved in the business. She has taken up the growth of non-gold products to start with, vehicle finance now," Kumar said.

Putting in place a succession plan before the end of March was crucial as Kumar’s bonus for the fiscal was resting on the condition that he prepares this plan.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

RBI rules also mandate that the CEO of an NBFC cannot continue beyond 70 years, which leaves him with less than two years to find a replacement.

“The board has been putting a lot of pressure on Nandakumar to come up with a succession plan. This move to appoint Jayasankar is therefore seen to satisfy the regulator and board. While there are competent candidates internally, it seems as though Kumar wants the family to continue with the business," said an industry observer.

“That said Jayasankar has had past experience, having served the company for more than two years. But only time will tell whether she will be able to fit in with the current management," the person added.

Separately, the gold loan company has seen its profitability come under pressure due to stiff competition. The December quarter earnings saw its assets under management (AUM) under its core gold loan business decline for a second quarter, falling 3% sequentially and 9% year-on-year in the quarter.

Customer acquisition and gold holdings also reduced on a sequential basis in Q3.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP