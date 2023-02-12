Manappuram Fin takes first steps in succession planning

Manappuram Fin takes first steps in succession planning2 min read . 11:11 PM IST
As a first step towards succession planning, Sumitha Jayasankar has been inducted as an executive director on the board
As a first step towards succession planning, Sumitha Jayasankar has been inducted as an executive director on the board
MUMBAI :Manappuram Finance has identified Sumitha Jayasankar, daughter of managing director and chief executive officer V.P. Nandakumar, as a potential successor.
MUMBAI :Manappuram Finance has identified Sumitha Jayasankar, daughter of managing director and chief executive officer V.P. Nandakumar, as a potential successor.
As a first step towards succession planning, Jayasankar has been inducted as an executive director on the board.
As a first step towards succession planning, Jayasankar has been inducted as an executive director on the board.
On 5 December, Mint reported that the gold loan company plans to release a succession plan in the third quarter, following insistence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Nandakumar, who turns 70 next year, had told Mint that he is considering promoting internal candidates as the next CEO.
A gynaecologist by profession, Jayasankar is being groomed to take over the reins from Kumar.
In an earnings call with analysts on 3 February, he clarified that the final call would, however, be taken by the board.
“So, the succession plan for the family, my daughter has been appointed as an executive director. She had been here a few years back. So, now she has come as a full-time director and is actively involved in the business. She has taken up the growth of non-gold products to start with, vehicle finance now," Kumar said.
Putting in place a succession plan before the end of March was crucial as Kumar’s bonus for the fiscal was resting on the condition that he prepares this plan.
RBI rules also mandate that the CEO of an NBFC cannot continue beyond 70 years, which leaves him with less than two years to find a replacement.
“The board has been putting a lot of pressure on Nandakumar to come up with a succession plan. This move to appoint Jayasankar is therefore seen to satisfy the regulator and board. While there are competent candidates internally, it seems as though Kumar wants the family to continue with the business," said an industry observer.
“That said Jayasankar has had past experience, having served the company for more than two years. But only time will tell whether she will be able to fit in with the current management," the person added.
Separately, the gold loan company has seen its profitability come under pressure due to stiff competition. The December quarter earnings saw its assets under management (AUM) under its core gold loan business decline for a second quarter, falling 3% sequentially and 9% year-on-year in the quarter.
Customer acquisition and gold holdings also reduced on a sequential basis in Q3.