Manas Kumar Sharma takes over as director (E&D) at Oil India

A statement from OIL said Sharma has more than 30 years of experience in the oil and gas industry,
Sharma conceptualiSed action plan for various exploration activities leading to identification of prospects for continued hydrocarbon exploration, appraisal of discoveries as well as formulation of revitalization plan for existing brown fields within operational areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.
He has also been instrumental in establishing industry-academia collaboration with universities in northeast India, which has helped in better understanding of the Assam & Assam-Arakan Basin for carrying out extensive exploration activities by OIL in the Northeast.
The state-run company is foraying into the green hydrogen space. On Wednesday, it commissioned a green hydrogen plant with an installed capacity of 10 kg per day on a pilot basis at Jorhat Pump Station in Assam.
On Thursday, shares of OIL at ₹240 apiece on the BSE, up 0.83% from previous close.