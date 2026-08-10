Manav Sardana buys ₹271 crore DLF Dahlias penthouse, India’s costliest single-unit deal: Who is he?

Entrepreneur Manav Sardana has bought a penthouse in DLF’s ultra-luxury residential project The Dahlias in Gurugram for ₹271 crore. Sardana was associated with Imperial Auto before the company was acquired by global private equity firm Warburg Pincus, Hindustan Times (HT) reported.

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The deal is among the most expensive single-home property transactions reported in India and highlights the rapid growth of Gurugram’s luxury housing market, which is increasingly competing with Mumbai’s high-end residential market.

17,200 sq ft penthouse The penthouse has a super area of around 17,200 sq ft, while its carpet area is approximately 10,500 sq ft.

Based on the purchase price, the property costs about ₹1.58 lakh per sq ft on the super area and nearly ₹2.6 lakh per sq ft on the carpet area.

The ₹271-crore purchase is the latest in a series of high-value transactions at The Dahlias.

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In April 2026, investor Madhusudan Murlidhar Kela bought an apartment in the project for more than ₹120.71 crore, according to HT.

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The agreement deed showed that the apartment was sold for more than ₹1.93 lakh per sq ft. The property is located on a higher floor of Tower 1 in The Dahlias, in DLF City Phase 5, Sector 54, Gurugram.

The apartment has a carpet area of about 6,233.39 sq ft and comes with five dedicated parking spaces.

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan also bought an apartment in The Dahlias in February 2025. The property cost ₹65.61 crore, while the total amount, including stamp duty, came to ₹68.89 crore.

In another major transaction in October 2025, a Delhi-NCR industrialist bought four apartments at The Dahlias for around ₹380 crore.

The four homes, spread across adjoining towers, have a combined area of nearly 35,000 sq ft. According to property brokers, the buyer plans to connect the four apartments and turn them into one large residence.

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420 homes across eight towers According to HT, The Dahlias will cover around 7.5 million sq ft and have 420 residences across eight towers, each rising to 29 levels.

The project also includes 15 exclusive duplex penthouses with a combined area of around 350,000 sq ft.

The project has emerged as a major contributor to DLF’s sales. During FY26, DLF recorded total sales bookings of ₹20,143 crore, down 5% from the record ₹21,223 crore reported in the previous financial year.

However, the Dahlias generated ₹4,828 crore in sales bookings during FY26 alone. DLF sold 32 apartments in the March quarter, with demand and rising property prices supporting sales.

Who is Manav Sardana? Manav Sardana is an entrepreneur who has been closely associated with Imperial Auto Industries, a major Indian manufacturer of fluid transmission products for the automotive and off-highway sectors.

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According to a local media outlet, Sardana is a director in more than a dozen companies linked to the Imperial Auto group. These include Imperial Silicon Private Limited, Kreuz Hydraulics Private Limited and Imperial Martor Engine Tubes Private Limited, among others.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.