Mandatory 5-day work week unlikely to return again: Unilever COO

He said over the last 10 months, Unilever has spoken to a lot of its employees to see what the practical way of going ahead is and added that there will be different ways of employee engagement for companies going ahead. Reminiscing that companies used to work 6 days a week in the early days of his career, which came down to 5, he said 4 days can also become the new normal, calling the process a part of “social change". “One thing is for sure – the future of work and workplace will not be the same," he said.