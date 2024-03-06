Manju Agarwal resigns from CMS Info amid criticism over 'preoccupation', stepped down from Paytm Bank Board earlier
Former SBI deputy MD Manju Agarwal resigned from CMS Info Systems board amid criticism over her earlier exit from Paytm Payments Bank. Proxy advisories questioned her 'selective preoccupation', continuing on 8 other boards after citing personal commitments for leaving Paytm Bank.
The recent resignation of former SBI deputy managing director Manju Agarwal from the board of CMS Info Systems has brought to light the troubles faced by independent directors juggling multiple board positions. Agarwal's decision to step down from CMS Info Systems came around the time of her resignation from Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), where she served as an independent director, according to a report by Economic Times.