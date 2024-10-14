Manmeet Dhody, ex-CTO of Paytm, joins Adobe as VP of Engineering, Digital Experience

Shivangini
Published14 Oct 2024, 12:38 PM IST
Adobe has announced the appointment of Manmeet Dhody as the new Vice President of Engineering and digital Experience, where he will be based out of the company's Noida, India office, as per an official mail sent out to employees. Dhody holds nearly three decades of engineering and leadership experience from global technology giants like Microsoft and Amazon.

Previously the Group CTO at Paytm, Dhody played a key role in leading the fintech company's technology transformations, particularly in scaling its payments infrastructure. At Amazon, he was responsible for managing significant projects such as the Competitive Monitoring Tool. His experience spans both the U.S. and India, where he has led diverse global teams and worked on high-impact international projects.

In his new role at Adobe, Dhody is expected to leverage his vast expertise in customer-centric practices and technology improvements, particularly within the financial services sector. Known for his emphasis on understanding user pain points and integrating feedback, Dhody has a track record of driving innovation. At Paytm, he spearheaded the adoption of generative AI across product lines, improved developer productivity, and strengthened the company’s technology infrastructure, especially in areas like payments and data security.

Manmeet Dhody's role at Paytm

Fintech giant Paytm in an attempt to strengthened its focus on artificial intelligence (AI) by appointed Dhody, as an "AI Fellow" to lead the company’s AI-driven innovation projects, in September this year.

Dhody, who joined Paytm in 2020 as CTO-Payments, spent over seven years at Amazon, where he played a key role in leading software development initiatives. His previous roles also include serving as Principal Development Lead at Microsoft and Director at Quark, a U.S.-based software company.

First Published:14 Oct 2024, 12:38 PM IST
