Manmohan Singh passes away: Mahindra and Mahindra's Chairperson Anand Mahindra mourned the death of former PM Manmohan Singh on X, highlighting his devotion to the nation.

Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra group, took to X to condole the death of India's ex-PM Manmohan Singh. Manmohan Singh, who also served as India's finance minister, 'loved the nation', stated Anand Mahindra.

Manmohan Singh breathed his last at AIIMS New Delhi, on Thursday, December 26.

" Farewell Dr. Manmohan Singh. You loved this nation. And your service to it will long be remembered. Om Shanti," Anand Mahindra posted on X, along with a folded hands emoticon, and Manmohan Singh's photo.

Manmohan Singh ‘could not be revived’ AIIMS New Delhi released a statement on Thursday, stating that Manmohan Singh ‘could not be revived’ despite all attempts, and was declared dead at 9:51 pm. The ex-PM, who was being treated for age-related illnesses“had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024". The measures to revive him started at home, before he was brought to the hospital.

According to his office, Manmohan Singh was facing “extreme breathlessness".

