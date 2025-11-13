Who is Manoj Gaur? Former Jaypee Infratech executive arrested by ED in ₹14,599cr alleged scam — all you need to know

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on 13 November arrested Manoj Gaur, former Managing Director of troubled real estate company Jaypee Infratech, in a money laundering case probe linked to ₹14,599 crore alleged fraud with home buyers, PTI reported citing official sources.

ED in its case has alleged that funds collected from home buyers by the company were diverted to various trusts under leaving the projects incomplete, and the investors were thus cheated, the report added.

At time of writing, Delhi's Patiala House court granted the ED five days custody of Manoj Gaur, ANI reported.

Why was Manoj Gaur arrested? According to sources, Gaur was arrested by the ED on 14 November and taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Gaur was identified as the Managing Trustee of Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), which received part of the diverted funds, and hence came under the ED scanner. Officials said that the agency is probing him for allegedly cheating home buyers.

The ED has alleged that Gaur played a “central role” in the scam. “Investigation has established the central role of Gaur in the planning and execution of the fund diversion through a complex web of transactions within the Jaypee Group and its associated entities,” it said in a statement.

Who is Manoj Gaur? According to the official website of Jaypee Infratech, it lists Manoj Gaur (60) on its Board of Directors, and as one of the Promoters of the company, who has been associated with Jaypee Group for around 40 years.

His executive profile on the website states that Gaur holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani. It also states that he has “vast experience in various sectors including cement manufacturing and marketing, infrastructure, real estate, fertilisers, power, and hospitality, including around 23 years of experience in Corporate and Finance matters of the Company.”

The profile said that Gaur played “an important role” in the company's affairs since 1983, when its first cement plant was being built.

ED investigation of Jaypee Infratech: What we know In a statement, the ED said that its probe against Jaypee Group followed multiple FIRs registered by the Economic Offences Wings (EOW) of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police, “based on complaints filed by home buyers of Jaypee Wishtown and Jaypee Greens projects, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating, and criminal breach of trust against the company and its promoters”.

The agency alleged that funds collected from thousands of home buyers for construction and completion of residential projects were diverted for purposes other than construction, leaving the home buyers defrauded and their projects incomplete.

According to the ED probe, around ₹14,599 crore “collected by JAL and JIL from home buyers (as per claims admitted by NCLT), substantial amounts were diverted for non-construction purposes and siphoned off to related group entities and trusts, including Jaypee Sewa Sansthan (JSS), M/s Jaypee Healthcare (JHL), and M/s Jaypee Sports International (JSIL)”, it added.

Ed searches at multiple locations leads to huge finds The ED had conducted searches on May 23 at 15 locations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Mumbai, including the offices and premises of Jaiprakash Associates and Jaypee Infratech.

“During the searches, the ED seized a large volume of financial and digital records, along with documents evidencing the offence of money laundering and diversion of funds,” the ED statement added.

