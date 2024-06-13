Manoj Kumar Jhawar takes additional charge as Mishra ceases to be PTC CMD
Rajib Kumar Mishra ceased to be CMD after SEBI on Wednesday barred him from holding any post on the board or management of any listed company for a period of six months over alleged corporate misgovernance in its subsidiary PTC India Financial Services (PFS).
New Delhi: The board of PTC India Ltd approved the appointment of whole-time director Manoj Kumar Jhawar as the chairman and managing director of the company till the appointment of a regular CMD.