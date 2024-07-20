When street fighter Manu Chhabria laid siege to Shaw Wallace
Summary
- Manu Chhabria's brashness and Martian verve were matched with young Vijay Mallya’s as both men set their eyes on Shaw Wallace, famous for its brands like Director's Special, Haywards and Royal Challenge.
Manu Rajaram Chhabria was an upstart, an audacious first-generation businessman who built an impressive industrial group from scratch. In the 1980s, he went on a takeover spree, so much so that a delegation of Indian industrialists went to complain about him to the then finance minister, S. B. Chavan.