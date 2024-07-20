When street fighter Manu Chhabria laid siege to Shaw Wallace

As it turned out, Chhabria used Mallya as collateral. He lured the self-proclaimed liquor baron into believing they could aim for joint ownership of SWC. Mallya, too, needed Chhabria to buy the foreign holding in SWC since Indian companies were not allowed to do that. As a marriage of convenience, there was little trust between them, with each man only using the other to further his interest. A happy ending with the two brash tycoons walking arm in arm whispering “I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship" was unlikely.