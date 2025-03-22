Cred founder Kunal Shah on Saturday opined that entrepreneurs who are not able to solve a wide range of problems are not successful, and a high intelligence quotient (IQ) does not mean that a person is good at solving problems.

Sharing his views on X, Shah said, “Those who are not good at solving wide range of problems don’t succeed as entrepreneurs.”

“Many high IQ people are not good at solving wide range of problems,” he added.

Shah said that a lot of problems while building a company are related to how one deals with people, which requires the skill of being able to solve a wide range of problems.

“Many problems building a company are related to dealing with people,” the Cred founder wrote.

Netizen reaction to Kunal Shah's post The insightful post attracted a lot of attention, with most people putting forth their views on Kunal Shah's opinion.

“The ability to connect with people, build trust, and lead effectively is what turns ideas into thriving businesses,” a user said.

Also Read | Innovative entrepreneurs struggle to identify target market: Kunal Shah

“Entrepreneurship demands adaptability across diverse challenges, especially those involving people,” another user added. The user further agreed with Shah and said that high IQ was not enough. “High IQ alone isn’t enough—it’s emotional intelligence, resilience, and problem-solving across unpredictable domains that determine success. A company isn’t just built on ideas; it’s built on navigating human dynamics.”

Another user opined that intelligence does not matter if people do not like working with someone.

“No one cares how smart you are if they don’t like working with you. If working with you feels like a burden, your intelligence is irrelevant,” they said.

Also Read | Sudha Murty reveals how her relationship changed with Rishi Sunak as UK PM