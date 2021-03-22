Many key brands may not exist in 10 years: Pawan Goenka

The evolution of Mahindra has been on many fronts. The most obvious one has been our research and development (R&D) capability that we had in 1993 and what we are today. We have perhaps the best R&D infrastructure that any company has in India. I think we have reached the point of R&D ability to do products in both auto and tractor that would be right up there among the best. The second one: the plant infrastructure that we had in 1993, in both auto and tractor, compared to what we have today, is a significant enhancement from that time. That time, we had basic rudimentary plants and, today, we have plants which are state-of-the-art. Third, the financial strength we have; to be able to invest in multiple product development. Those days to get an approval for ₹550 crore investment for Scorpio was a difficult decision for the board because we knew it was like betting the company.