Home >Companies >People >Marico co-founder Harsh Mariwala shares tips for work-from-home entrepreneurs

Marico co-founder Harsh Mariwala shares tips for work-from-home entrepreneurs

Harsh Mariwala. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
1 min read . 02:32 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Harsh Mariwala claimed that while working from home helped entrepreneurs spend more time with their loved ones, it did take a toll on their mental wellbeing

Marico co-founder, Harsh Mariwala posted a tweet sharing his insight on the struggles of new-age entrepreneurs in the time of the pandemic. On World Entrepreneur Day, the business tycoon shared how people need to take care of their business by taking care of themselves. 

In the tweet, he said, “I believe that peer learning significantly contributes to a leader's mental well-being. With @ASCENTweets, we have enabled over 700 entrepreneurs from across India to share experiences & ideas for collective growth. My thoughts on #WorldEntrepreneurDay. "

Harsh Mariwala claimed that while working from home helped entrepreneurs spend more time with their loved ones, it did take a toll on their mental wellbeing.  Employee wellbeing is often discussed but the pressure build-up on leaders is not talked about often. 

He further claimed that a study by Ascent Foundation and Mariwala Health Initiative identified financial pressures, workforce management and persistent fear of failure as the top three stressors for entrepreneurs. In order to start dealing with the issue Mariwala suggests that we start more candid discussion about the mental health of entrepreneurs. Peer-learning also has the potential to not only resolve these issues but also open up new business opportunities. 

