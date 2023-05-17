New Delhi: Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF), the not-for-profit arm of consumer goods company Marico Limited, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Suranjana Ghosh as the new head of the foundation.

Ghosh will lead the charge to catalyse the innovation ecosystem through the foundation’s flagship programs. She will succeed Priya Kapadia and will report to Harsh Mariwala, founder, Marico Innovation Foundation.

Ghosh comes with over twenty years of brand and product marketing experience across FMCG, broadcast media and the social impact sector. In the social impact sector, she has contributed to projects funded by The Rockefeller Foundation, IKEA Foundation, CIFF and The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

In her previous role as thw global director of partnerships and campaigns at Power for All, Ghosh developed and lead multi-stakeholder campaigns and high-impact partnerships across Africa and India to drive advocacy and market activation for accelerating renewable energy access.

She holds a Master’s in Advertising and Communication Management from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management and holds a Certificate in Digital Marketing from New York University.

“Suranjana’s extensive experience is an asset to MIF. Her versatile leadership in forging communities that drive meaningful action and change, make her well positioned to drive the ambitions of the Foundation to support and nurture breakthrough innovations,“ said Mariwala.

Mariwala founded the Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF) in 2003 as a not-for-profit arm of the parent company, Marico Ltd. Over the past two decades, MIF has turned into innovation focused platform, which recognizes Indian innovations and supports their journey to scale impact through its flagship programmes.