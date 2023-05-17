Suranjana Ghosh to head Marico Innovation Foundation1 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 03:59 PM IST
Over the past two decades, Marico Innovation Foundation has turned into innovation focused platform, which recognizes Indian innovations and supports their journey to scale impact through its flagship programmes.
New Delhi: Marico Innovation Foundation (MIF), the not-for-profit arm of consumer goods company Marico Limited, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Suranjana Ghosh as the new head of the foundation.
