Mark Mobius plans to step back from Mobius Capital Partners

Mark Mobius, the veteran emerging-markets investor, plans to step back from Mobius Capital Partners LLP in the coming months.

London-based Mobius Investment Trust will continue to be managed by Mobius Capital Partners, which is led by Founding Partner Carlos Hardenberg, according to a statement from the trust.

The 87-year-old fund manager retired from Franklin Templeton Investments in 2018 after three decades at the firm.

