Mark Zuckerberg adds $25 billion to his fortune in a day as Meta doubles down on AI

Mark Zuckerberg's estimated net worth jumped by $25 billion in a single day as Meta Platforms shares surged nearly 12%, according to Forbes. The rally lifted Zuckerberg's estimated fortune to $253.6 billion, with investor confidence in Meta's artificial intelligence strategy emerging as one factor behind the stock's move.

Zuckerberg's estimated wealth initially rose by $12.9 billion after Meta shares climbed in early trading on Monday. By midday, the stock had gained further, taking his estimated one-day increase to $25 billion.

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As of 2 p.m. ET Monday, Zuckerberg ranked No. 6 on Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires list, about $14.5 billion behind Sergey Brin, who was estimated at $268.1 billion. Forbes said Zuckerberg's gain was larger than the moves recorded by the other members of the top 10 that day, including Elon Musk's $12 billion increase.

Meta's AI push comes into focus The rise in Meta shares came after Wells Fargo raised its price target for the stock to $796 from $640 while retaining an overweight rating ahead of Meta Connect later this week.

The bank flagged usage statistics for Muse as a key metric to watch.

Meta introduced Muse earlier this month, describing it as a personal AI agent designed to take action rather than simply answer questions. According to Meta, Muse can handle tasks such as sending emails and booking travel, while working across connected applications.

Zuckerberg has described the broader goal as delivering “personal superintelligence” across Meta's platforms.

What is Meta Connect 2026 about? Meta Connect 2026 is scheduled for Sept. 23 and 24. The event is expected to spotlight Meta's AI strategy, agentic software and smart-wearable products.

Meta has been expanding Muse beyond conventional chatbot functions. The company says its AI agent can make plans, carry out tasks and continue working after users close the app, while seeking approval for sensitive actions such as sending emails or making purchases.

Meta has also said Muse is coming to its AI glasses, extending the company's push to combine AI software with wearable hardware.

Meta's longer AI bet Meta's AI investment stretches back more than a decade. The company established Facebook AI Research in 2013 and introduced its Llama large language model in 2023.

Its newer AI strategy has expanded across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, while Meta has also invested heavily in computing infrastructure and AI-focused hardware.

Zuckerberg founded Facebook when he was 19. He took the company public in 2012 and now owns about 13% of Meta's stock, according to the information cited by Forbes.