Mark Zuckerberg is embracing jewelry. Should you?

If you’re a beginner, don’t waste time on metal quandaries. Silver looks good on anyone, says Jensen, and is significantly cheaper than gold (the latter currently trades at about $2,500 per ounce, while silver is about $30). Invest more for sterling silver, which lasts longer than plated alternatives. If you must have gold, but also value solvency, experiment with gold-plated styles; just know they can tarnish and fade fairly quickly, says Murray.