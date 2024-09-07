Mark Zuckerberg is embracing jewelry. Should you?

For 20 years, Mark Zuckerberg clad himself in sad gray tees and blah hoodies. This year, however, the poster boy for tech nerds turned 40 and underwent a style transformation. In came cooler drop-shoulder tees and unruly, youthful curls. But the most striking change? The gold chain dangling from his neck.
To some, the Meta founder’s new image might smack of a midlife crisis. But in one respect, Zuck is on to something: A single piece of jewelry can swiftly lift a look. When a man wears a simple bit of bling with even the plainest outfit, it can make passersby think, “He’s got it going on," said Michaela Murray, a personal stylist in New York.
Indeed, choosing to wear a choice understated necklace, bracelet or ring might be the easiest way for men of all ages to rescue an outfit from boredom. With a satisfying jangle, a snoozy T-shirt and jeans becomes hotel-lobby suave. “Jewelry just adds that finishing touch," said Kevin Carney, co-owner of Mohawk General Store, a leading fashion retailer in Los Angeles.
Vaguely tempted but concerned you’ll look like you’re trying too hard? Jewelry first-timers can limit the risks by sticking to a few guidelines and tough-to-mess-up styles. “Jewelry in itself is a statement, so you don’t need to push the boundaries of the designs," said Murray. “Keep it simple."
Start with a “curb chain" necklace, suggests Mona Jensen, co-founder of Tom Wood, a coolly minimal Oslo brand. She considers the linked style, which faintly resembles a twisted rope (and is so named because similar chains were used to “curb" or restrain horses), not “too flashy" and relevant for all ages. Newbies should go for a medium thickness (around 3mm) and length (around 20mm-22mm). Tom Wood’s sterling-silver curb-chain design, starting at $269, ticks boxes. (The brand’s box-chain necklace, a sturdy style built from square links, should also draw compliments.)
For a bracelet you can sport through board meetings and bench presses, grab a 2mm-thick chain, says Jensen. Murray likes Mejuri’s subtle box-chain bracelets; a silver version costs about $100. Meanwhile, a clean-lined cuff—a solid encircling band—radiates subdued cool. Consider the $145 solid-silver beauty from U.K. jeweler Codis Maya.
Carney personally favors one style on the fingers: a minimalist signet ring. Think designs devoid of crests and jewels. “I’m not the ‘fashion guy’ when it comes to jewelry; I’m more pulled back," he said. One standout chaste signet sold at Mohawk: a golden, pockmarked $245 take by Maple.
To score great finds across categories, establish relationships with often-overlooked local jewelers, says Murray. Most of the time, their products’ workmanship and quality beats what you find online, she says.
If you’re a beginner, don’t waste time on metal quandaries. Silver looks good on anyone, says Jensen, and is significantly cheaper than gold (the latter currently trades at about $2,500 per ounce, while silver is about $30). Invest more for sterling silver, which lasts longer than plated alternatives. If you must have gold, but also value solvency, experiment with gold-plated styles; just know they can tarnish and fade fairly quickly, says Murray.
When Nic Di Venuto, a partner at management consulting firm Bain & Company, started wearing jewelry several years ago, he initially stuck to silver because it seemed the safest bet. Eventually, though, the 44-year-old New Yorker upgraded to necklaces and bracelets in solid gold, aware the hue works well with his olive skin.
Once you’ve road-tested some pieces and found your groove, feel free to play around. Ignore the age-old rule that forbids mixing jewelry of different metals, says Jensen. Not only can you style gold and silver together without being promptly consigned to hell—it actually gives you “a bit more edge," she said.
Overachievers might follow the lead of Di Venuto, who collects chains strung with coin-shaped 18k gold amulets from David Yurman. When on vacation, he combines them with one-off necklaces he’s found in places such as the Greek Islands. His view? “Despite a demanding corporate job, wearing jewelry is a reminder that, away from work, I am a free spirit."
