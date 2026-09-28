Mark Zuckerberg loses nearly $20 billion in 2 days: Is Meta’s AI spending to blame?

Mark Zuckerberg’s estimated fortune has fallen by nearly $20 billion in two trading sessions as a sharp decline in Meta Platforms shares fuels investor concerns over the enormous cost of its artificial intelligence investments.

Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth dropped $10.9 billion, or 4.23%, to $246.7 billion on Monday, taking his estimated fortune below the $250 billion mark, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires list.

The fall followed an $8.9 billion decline on Friday, when Meta shares dropped after Goldman Sachs warned about the scale of spending required by major technology companies to build AI infrastructure.

Why did Mark Zuckerberg lose $20 billion? The decline in Zuckerberg’s wealth is closely linked to Meta’s share price. He owns about 13% of the company, meaning major movements in its stock can significantly affect his estimated fortune.

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Meta shares were down more than 4% by noon EDT on Monday, trading at $719.44. The stock had gained about 36% in September before Friday’s decline.

Goldman Sachs said AI companies such as Meta would need to generate about $300 billion in annual AI services revenue simply to break even on their capital spending. To generate meaningful profits, they would need around $1 trillion in annual AI services revenue.

The warning also raised concerns about the AI spending plans of Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Oracle.

Meta AI spending: Company could spend $145 billion in 2026 Meta’s expected capital expenditure for 2026 could reach as much as $145 billion. The figure has become a key focus for investors assessing whether the company’s massive AI investments can eventually produce sufficient returns.

The concerns come despite a strong month for Meta shares. The stock had risen around 36% in September, helped by investor enthusiasm surrounding Muse, the company’s new AI assistant.

Muse recorded 2.8 million downloads in its first two weeks, according to Sensor Tower. The app also overtook ChatGPT at the top of Apple and Google’s app stores.

Rob Biederman, co-founder and managing partner at Asymmetric Capital Partners, said: “It’s logical that AI agents will become the front door to the internet for a lot of people, which puts the balance of power in Meta’s favour.”

Meta hires MongoDB CEO for new AI business Meta is also expanding its AI ambitions into the enterprise market.

Also Read | Who is CJ Desai? MongoDB CEO set to join Meta Enterprise Platform for businesses

The company hired MongoDB chief executive Chirantan “CJ” Desai as its chief enterprise platform officer on Monday. He will lead a new business focused on selling Meta’s AI models, agents, coding tools and APIs to companies and developers.

MongoDB shares fell more than 18% following the announcement, trading at $334.53.

Zuckerberg falls in billionaire rankings Zuckerberg’s estimated wealth fell to $257.5 billion on Friday after an $8.9 billion single-day loss. He dropped from fourth place at Thursday’s close to sixth on Forbes’ billionaire ranking.

He now trails Sergey Brin, whose estimated wealth stands at $259.9 billion, and Michael Dell, at $275.9 billion.

Dell’s fortune rose by more than $10 billion on Friday, making him the day’s biggest billionaire gainer and moving him ahead of Zuckerberg and Brin.