Mark Zuckerberg Net Worth: Meta CEO adds maximum wealth, gets richer by ₹6.2 lakh crore in 2024

In 2024, Mark Zuckerberg's net worth reached 17 lakh crore, positioning him as the third-richest globally. He hopes Meta will be remembered for its bold innovations and aims to maintain its identity as a technology company for decades to come.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated3 Oct 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg Net Worth: Meta CEO gets wealthier than anybody else, richer by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.2 lakh crore in 2024 REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo
Mark Zuckerberg Net Worth: Meta CEO gets wealthier than anybody else, richer by ₹6.2 lakh crore in 2024 REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo (REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo )

In 2024, Mark Zuckerberg became richer than anybody else. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Meta CEO's net worth has grown by $74.7 billion ( 6.2 lakh crore) to $203 billion ( 17 lakh crore).

At the moment, he is the world’s third-richest person, standing behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk ( 22 lakh crore) and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ( 17.4 lakh crore).

Also Read | Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s custom T-shirt slogan in Latin goes viral, here’s why

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is right behind Zuckerberg. Huang’s net worth has grown by $60 billion ( 5 lakh crore) to $104 billion ( 8,7 lakh crore). At present, he is the 14th-richest person on the planet.

Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, the fifth-richest person on earth, is the third person on the list of Year to Date (YTD) growth in wealth. His net worth has grown by $57 billion ( 4.78 lakh crore) to $180 billion ( 15 lakh crore).

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg’s AI vision makes Metaverse a slightly easier sell

Musk is not far behind. His net worth has grown by $33 billion ( 2.77 lakh crore) this year. He is the fourth name on the YTD growth list.

Mark Zuckerberg’s legacy

Mark Zuckerberg earlier discussed the legacy he hoped to leave 100 years from now. Mark believes Meta will still be a technology company in 20 to 30 years rather than just an app company.

According to him, Meta is primarily focused on building the underlying technology platform, and he expects this focus to continue for as long as he is involved.

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg unveils Orion: Meta’s holographic AR Prototype ‘most advanced’

Zuckerberg also mentioned that he wanted Meta to create impressive things.

“I would like people to look back on us and say, 'Oh, they took a bunch of really big swings. And maybe not everything that they did worked. But a bunch of the stuff that they did really kind of pushed the industry and pushed the world in different directions and that was cool,” he said.

$1= 83.95

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 01:18 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleMark Zuckerberg Net Worth: Meta CEO adds maximum wealth, gets richer by ₹6.2 lakh crore in 2024

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,692.50
    01:18 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -33.65 (-1.95%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,838.70
    01:18 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -91.1 (-3.11%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.05
    01:18 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Tata Motors share price

    932.75
    01:18 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -32.6 (-3.38%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Petronet LNG share price

    365.50
    01:05 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    21.25 (6.17%)

    Angel Broking share price

    2,738.00
    01:05 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    137.95 (5.31%)

    Just Dial share price

    1,217.85
    01:05 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    53.05 (4.55%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    808.35
    01:05 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    33.15 (4.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00560.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00560.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00560.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00560.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.