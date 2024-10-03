In 2024, Mark Zuckerberg's net worth reached ₹ 17 lakh crore, positioning him as the third-richest globally. He hopes Meta will be remembered for its bold innovations and aims to maintain its identity as a technology company for decades to come.

In 2024, Mark Zuckerberg became richer than anybody else. According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, the Meta CEO's net worth has grown by $74.7 billion ( ₹6.2 lakh crore) to $203 billion ( ₹17 lakh crore).

At the moment, he is the world’s third-richest person, standing behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk ( ₹22 lakh crore) and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ( ₹17.4 lakh crore).

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is right behind Zuckerberg. Huang's net worth has grown by $60 billion ( ₹5 lakh crore) to $104 billion ( ₹8,7 lakh crore). At present, he is the 14th-richest person on the planet.

Oracle CTO Larry Ellison, the fifth-richest person on earth, is the third person on the list of Year to Date (YTD) growth in wealth. His net worth has grown by $57 billion ( ₹4.78 lakh crore) to $180 billion ( ₹15 lakh crore).

Musk is not far behind. His net worth has grown by $33 billion ( ₹2.77 lakh crore) this year. He is the fourth name on the YTD growth list.

Mark Zuckerberg's legacy Mark Zuckerberg earlier discussed the legacy he hoped to leave 100 years from now. Mark believes Meta will still be a technology company in 20 to 30 years rather than just an app company.

According to him, Meta is primarily focused on building the underlying technology platform, and he expects this focus to continue for as long as he is involved.

Zuckerberg also mentioned that he wanted Meta to create impressive things.

"I would like people to look back on us and say, 'Oh, they took a bunch of really big swings. And maybe not everything that they did worked. But a bunch of the stuff that they did really kind of pushed the industry and pushed the world in different directions and that was cool," he said.

$1= ₹ 83.95