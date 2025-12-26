Mark Zuckerberg presents unique gifts to neighbours on Christmas — are noise-cancelling headphones a good idea?

Mark Zuckerberg, the billionaire cofounder of Facebook, is in the spotlight after he gifted unique presents to his neighbours in Palo Alto this Christmas. His ongoing construction work at multiple homes in area aroused tension in the neighbourhood impacted by heavy noise and disruptions.

To settle down tensions, he gifted noise-cancelling headphones as a peace offering on this festive occasion, The New York Times reported. The CEO of Meta was concerned about frustrated neighbours due to his expansion and modification drive of 11 homes in the Crescent Park locality.

Over the past 14 years, the 41-year-old billionaire bought nearly 11 homes on Edgewood Drive and Hamilton Avenue spent by shelling out more than $110 million. This residential area was once dominated by lawyers, business executives and Stanford University professors. However, Mark Zuckerberg commissioned activities have been defining the area over the years as it was not only the construction equipment that disrupted neighbours' peace, surveillance and frequent lavish parties have been driving them up the wall.

“Mark, Priscilla and their children have made Palo Alto their home for more than a decade. They value being members of the community and have taken a number of steps above and beyond any local requirements to avoid disruption in the neighbourhood," Fortune quoted a spokesperson for Mark Zuckerberg as saying.

Mark Zuckerberg on a gifting spree to appease angry neighbours Besides the noise-cancelling headphones, Zuckerberg’s staff offered gifts to appease neighbours who complained about street blockages, debris and relentless noise as ongoing issues. Bottles of sparkling wine and boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts were among the several gifts reportedly offered by Zuckerberg.

Nearly eight years of continual construction activity and disruption surrounding Zuckerberg's expanding residential compound aroused discontent among neighbours. As per reports, the Meta Chief added 7,000 square feet of space underneath the residential compound. Residents describe these basements as “bunkers” or a “billionaire’s bat cave."

Zuckerberg clashed with neighbours several times in the past. Facebook cofounder's real estate projects did not appeal to his neighbours as Palo Alto officials rejected a proposal in 2016 to demolish 4 homes and replace them with smaller houses and large basements. To avoid regulatory hurdles, Zuckerberg proceeded with his plans in a piecemeal fashion.

