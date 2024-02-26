Mark Zuckerberg’s Asia tour to range From AI to Ambani wedding party
Meta Platforms Inc.’s chief executive officer, who’s been in Japan, will also have stops in South Korea and India to work on artificial intelligence services and forge ties with business and government leaders in the region.
Mark Zuckerberg is poised for a packed week in Asia, with stops in Japan, South Korea and India to work on artificial intelligence services and forge ties with business and government leaders in the region.
