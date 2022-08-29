Mark Zuckerberg says he's skipping running to be more focused at work

Mark Zuckerberg says he's skipping running to be more focused at work2 min read . 06:04 PM IST
Mark Zuckerberg stated while speaking to Joe Rogan in a podcast interview that he likes working out but running is not something that helps him focus
Meta founder and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg stated in a recent interview that he skips running during his workout as he feels that it does not help him to put his mind away from work. Mark Zuckerberg never forgets to work out as he feels it resets his body and helps him be more productive at work.
Zuckerberg also shared that to further improve his focus, he has started activities like mixed martial arts (MMA) and surfing. He stated that he considers a morning workout very crucial to stay energetic and focused and during the lockdown due to the pandemic, he spent most of his time doing physical activities in Hawaii to boost his physical and mental health.
Zuckerberg has recently joined The Joe Rogan Experience podcast where the host discusses current events, comedy, politics, philosophy, science, and hobbies with a variety of guests. As one of the guests, Zuckerberg spoke about his daily workout life and how he tries to balance his life.
He also shared that he feels very overwhelmed when he sees a lot of notifications on his phone in the morning.
“I wake in the morning, look at my phone, you get like a million messages of stuff that come in, and it’s usually not good. People reserve the good stuff to tell me in person," he said.
“So, it’s almost like you wake up and you’re punched in the stomach," he added.
The Meta founder believes that everyone should be active for an hour or two in a day and similarly, he also engages himself in a workout during that time. He also used to run but now skips running as he feels one can still think about a lot of things while running.
Interestingly, the founder of the social media platform also informed that while he engages in “a bunch of texting" during some free time, he doesn't get enough hours in a day to use social media.