Mark Zuckerberg spotted surfing while drinking beer, Elon Musk says he ‘prefers to…’

The ongoing feud between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg took a fresh turn on Friday after videos of the Meta chief surfing went viral. The tech billionaire appeared to mark the Fourth of July by riding a surf board whilst he waved an American flag and sipped beer. The now viral clip however prompted a sharp rebuttal from Musk who insisted that he ‘preferred to work’ instead.

“May he continue to have fun on his yachts. I prefer to work,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO jibed.

The remark comes mere weeks after Musk reignited buzz about a possible cage fight between the duo. The billionaire businessman had insisted that he was ready to fight ‘anywhere, anytime with any rules’.

The two billionaires have repeatedly switched ranks on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index with Musk currently holding the top spot. He is followed by Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault while Zuckerberg stands fourth with a total net worth of $181 billion. Their rivalry however extends far beyond their financial status.

Musk and Zuckerberg have been engaged in an ongoing public spat that intensified when Meta launched Threads — a social-media platform that competes with X. The two even traded barbs last year about a possible cage fight last year.

Following days of speculation — including claims that the fight would take place at the Colosseum in Rome — the Meta chief had said last August that it was “time to move on” since Musk was ‘not serious’ about the competition. Zuckerberg had added in a Threads post that he was ready for the challenge if Musk ever got serious about a real date and official event.

Meanwhile, Threads is mulling the introduction of advertisements as its rivalry with X approaches the one year mark. The service looks almost identical to X — with likes, followers and a feed of posts based on user interactions — but promises users a “less angry” feed. Threads now has more than 175 million monthly users, up from 150 million three months ago.

