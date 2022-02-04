Mark Zuckerberg tells staff to focus on video products as Meta’s stock plunges

Employees were glued to the stock price. Facebook lost a record $251 billion of value in a single day. Some were discussing buying shares during the dip, believing in Zuckerberg’s long-term vision for the metaverse, an immersive version of the internet. Others fretted about what a continued decline might mean for their net worth, according to people familiar with the matter. Zuckerberg’s own wealth dropped by $31 billion.