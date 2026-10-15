Marketing heritage to Gen Z: Neha Marda shares how Phitku is selling ‘phitkari’ without the grandma guilt

To cut through a crowded personal care market driven by 10-step routines and clinical jargon, Phitku is selling a traditional nuskhe without the “grandma guilt”.

For actor and founder Neha Marda, returning the humble phitkari (alum) to the vanity shelf is not a nostalgia play, but a calculated effort to reposition the ingredient by selling its science and proven everyday efficacy.

Avoiding the nostalgia trap For decades, legacy brands have relied on a familiar playbook to sell traditional remedies—leaning heavily on heritage, nostalgia, and the emotional pull of "grandmother’s wisdom."

But for a younger, highly pragmatic generation of consumers, this approach falls flat. Which is why Neha told LiveMint that at Phitku, "we don't want to tell Gen Z or Millennials, ‘Use this because your grandmother used it.’ That's not enough."

“They need to understand why something is relevant to them and how it fits into their own lives,” she said, sharing that the realisation formed the bedrock of Phitku’s marketing strategy. “The traditional wisdom can be the starting point, but the way we present and experience it has to make sense to the consumer today.”

The brand recognised that while traditional knowledge is inherently practical, its conventional presentation often clashes with modern lifestyles. By stripping away the “old-fashioned” label, Phitku repositioned the alum not as a relic of the past but as a highly efficient, minimalist solution for today's fast-paced world.

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From barbershops to beauty shelves In most Indian households, alum has historically been coded as a utilitarian, masculine product—a staple in local barbershops as an aftershave or used for basic water purification.

"For many people, it was something their grandparents used, something they had seen at a barbershop, or something they remembered from their childhood," Marda noted, recalling the initial scepticism from early testers. “So when we said we were building a deodorant around it, the immediate reaction was often, 'Really? Phitkari?'”

Phitku, however, is premiumizing this highly commoditised ingredient for a female-first, wellness-conscious demographic. “Traditional ingredients don't necessarily need to be reinvented,” Marda added. “Sometimes, they simply need to be presented in a way that makes sense for the life people live today.”

The brand has since evolved from selling just a simple alum-based crystal roll-on deodorant to a broader portfolio—including an oral care 'Mouth Paste' and an in-shower ‘Deo Bar’.

“The Deo Bar, for example, takes our approach to odour care beyond the underarms, bringing it into the shower and making it part of a whole-body hygiene routine,” Marda explained.

Efficacy over fear-mongering Crucially, the brand is avoiding the trap of "clean beauty" fear-mongering, a tactic heavily utilised in the direct-to-consumer space. Today’s consumers are increasingly sceptical of brands that claim moral superiority simply by being "chemical-free."

Marda tackled this scepticism head-on, offering a refreshingly pragmatic stance for a wellness founder. “I actually think consumers are right to be sceptical,” she said. “Just because something is natural doesn't automatically make it effective, and just because something is synthetic doesn't automatically make it bad. For us, the conversation has to begin with whether the product actually works.”

By prioritising actual results over the “natural at any cost” gimmick, Phitku ensured its products stand up to the rigorous scrutiny of modern buyers.

“Our philosophy is not 'natural at any cost'. It is about finding effective solutions while also being thoughtful about what goes into everyday personal care,” Marda emphasised. “For me, efficacy has to come first. If the product doesn't solve the problem, nothing else matters.”

Marda shared that being thoughtful about ingredients is important, “but it cannot come at the cost of the product actually doing what it is meant to do.”