Markets exhibiting confidence, signalling better times ahead: Navneet Munot

While addressing the shareholders on expansion of the equity product portfolio, Munot said, “Today, we offer a broad range of products across asset classes/ risk spectrum which address varied customers’ needs. We constantly evaluate opportunities but refrain from creating a product or solution, unless we strongly believe that it will add value to our customers’ portfolios over the long term. During FY21, we launched HDFC Dividend Yield Fund and HDFC Banking ETF. With equity markets near record highs, and interest rates at the lower end of the spectrum, investors are searching for the right balance to optimize their portfolio returns. Our hybrid funds and asset allocation-oriented products enable investors to balance their asset allocation, optimize portfolio returns and ride out market gyrations. In the next few quarters, we would like to expand our equity product portfolio to cover sector/specific themes, international markets and passive strategies." HDFC Mutual Fund lost its top ranking in terms of assets under management (AUM) to SBI Mutual Fund in 2020.