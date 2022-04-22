Marriott International appoints Ranju Alex as area vice president South Asia

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As a key member of Marriott International's leadership, Alex will be based in Mumbai and oversee operations across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan
NEW DELHI: Marriott International Inc. has appointed Ranju Alex as its area vice president for the South Asia region. She will take over from Neeraj Govil who has been relocated to Singapore since being appointed senior vice president of operations for Asia Pacific, excluding China, last year.
As a key member of Marriott International’s leadership, she will be based in Mumbai and oversee the company’s operations across India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan, the company said in a statement.
She will be responsible for creating and executing a strategic road map that will focus on establishing brand positioning and effectively expanding market share of the Marriott portfolio in South Asia. Prior to this appointment, she was the Market Vice President for West India.
Alex has over 28 years of hospitality experience and has been with the firm for 12-years. She is an alumnus of IHM Kolkata and started her hospitality career with The Oberoi Group.
Rajeev Menon, President Asia Pacific (excluding China) said, “I am delighted that she has taken on this role to lead our business operations across South Asia as we focus on leading the business recovery across the region. Her extensive hospitality experience and strong leadership skills will allow us to leverage the strength of our brands as we continue to innovate and grow across the region".
Market vice president, Gaurav Singh who is based in Bengaluru will oversee South and East India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
Marriott has also appointed Arun Kumar as market vice president who will oversee North India, Nepal, and Bhutan. Kumar will be based in Gurgaon.
Marriott International’s current portfolio in South Asia features 139 properties, managed and franchised, with over 25,000 rooms across 38 cities.
As per a report by hospitality firm Hotelivate, in FY21, supply of organised rooms in India grew 3.3% on year. India has about 144,000 branded rooms, including the 4,093 new rooms launched last year. A majority of this inventory came up in major metros, growing 1% in FY21. Delhi topped the charts with 15,181 rooms, followed by Mumbai, including Navi Mumbai, at 14,330, and Bengaluru with 13,901 rooms.