NEW DELHI : Chocolate and confectionery company Mars Wrigley on Wednesday announced the appointment of Varun Kandhari as director marketing and customer marketing for its India business.

Kandhari has been with the maker of Snickers and Twix brand of chocolates for seven years. He succeeds Yogesh Tewari.

Kandhari joined the Mars Chocolate Business in September 2014 as senior brand manager and was subsequently promoted as marketing manager, chocolates, for Mars Wrigley Business in October 2017. As a marketing manager, he helped his teams develop strong innovation pipeline and campaigns for Snickers and Galaxy, the company said.

Kandhari has previously worked in Hindustan Unilever on brands such as Surf Excel and Wheel.

In his new role, he will be responsible for leading the marketing and customer marketing functions for Mars Wrigley India across all categories. He will also be part of the leadership team for India, the company said in a statement.

“Through his tenure, Varun has played a crucial role in value creation and developing successful marketing strategies. In line with our goals to grow our business and develop our brands better, I am confident that Varun, with his energy, enthusiasm, and expertise, is the perfect lead to help us take Mars Wrigley to greater heights." Kalpesh R. Parmar, general manager, Mars Wrigley, India said.

Mars is a family-owned business with almost $35 billion in global sales. Some of its popular brands include M&M’s, Twix, and Dove, apart from Pedigree.

