Mars Wrigley elevates Kalpesh Parmar as GM, Asia; Tamer Kadry takes over as India GM2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:12 AM IST
Prior to joining Mars Wrigley in 2020, Parmar was with Unilever for over 12 years where his last role was CEO for South Korea, Pacific Islands and Mongolia. Kadry has spent over two decades at Mars Incorporated, having worked across geographies in Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa
New Delhi: Chocolate and confectionery maker Mars Wrigley has elevated its India head Kalpesh Parmar as the new general manager of the Mars Wrigley Asia business. In his new role, Parmar will oversee businesses across 20 markets.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×