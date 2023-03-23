New Delhi: Chocolate and confectionery maker Mars Wrigley has elevated its India head Kalpesh Parmar as the new general manager of the Mars Wrigley Asia business. In his new role, Parmar will oversee businesses across 20 markets.

Parmar is succeeded by Tamer Kadry who is set to assume the role of the country general manager of India.

“After spearheading a successful journey of three years in India and turning around the business with double-digit growth, Parmar has been promoted to lead the company’s Asia business with immediate effect. In his new role, Parmar will oversee 20 diverse markets in the Mars Wrigley Asia portfolio. He will lead business operations of the chocolate, gum, and fruity confections segments across all Asia markets as well as the pet nutrition segment in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong," the maker of Snickers chocolates said in a statement announcing the appointments.

Parmar joined the India business in January 2020 and worked in both matured and emerging markets including South Korea, Singapore, Dubai, Turkey, Nigeria and India, holding senior positions across business development, brand building, distribution and e-commerce.

Prior to joining Mars Wrigley in 2020, Parmar was with Unilever for over 12 years where his last role was CEO for South Korea, Pacific Islands and Mongolia.

Kadry, is currently vice president of new markets and future growth, Global Emerging Markets (GEM) region, Mars Wrigley, and was formerly the CFO of GEM. Kadry has spent over two decades at Mars Incorporated, having worked across multiple geographies in Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Born in Cairo, Egypt, Tamer completed his professional qualification at the University of Illinois.

Parmar and Kadry are currently transitioning into their respective roles.

Mars Wrigley competes with Nestle, ITC, and Mondelez in India. The company is set double its India business over the next 4-5 years, Parmar had said in an interview with Mint earlier this year. While it sells brands such as Snickers and Galaxy chocolates in India, it is also pushing for local innovations to expand its reach. So far, Mars Wrigley has invested over ₹1,000 crore in three factories in India. The company also owns a large pet care business which sells the Pedigree and Royal Canin brands.

“India is one the fastest growing markets for Mars and I am looking forward to leading Mars Wrigley’s India business and delivering on our sustainability commitments along with an incredible India leadership team and passionate associates," said Kadry, the incoming General Manager for Mars Wrigley India.

Meanwhile, commenting on his new role, Parmar said, “I’m excited to see what more we can do in our 20 markets—whether it’s continuing to build our billion-dollar brands like M&Ms, Snickers and Extra, growing Asia talent, or delivering on our sustainability commitments."

Globally, the company generates almost $45 billion in annual sales, selling brands such as Dove, M&M’s, Snickers, Galaxy, Pedigree etc.