AI, creators, and cohorts: Inside Mars Wrigley’s media strategy shift

From impulse buys worth ₹10 to ₹599 gift boxes, confectionery company Mars Wrigley is navigating India's layered consumption landscape with a sharp focus on where it can win, without compromising on quality. In an interview with Mint , Nikhil Rao, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley India, breaks down the company's dual-channel strategy, how it's adapting to digital impulse and why emotional differentiation still matters in a saturated snacking market. Edited excerpts:

What’s one marketing practice in India today that you believe is broken or overrated?

There’s been a massive surge in health and well-being: reduced sugar, zero sugar, more protein. The Indian health market today is the size of the entire FMCG market in 1990. Consumers still want great taste and value, though. At Mars, Snickers with peanuts gives you 10% protein. Orbit is sugar-free. Galaxy Fusions has 70% cocoa. So while it's indulgent, there’s always a functional benefit built in.

Snickers and Galaxy sit at opposite ends of the price ladder. What's the bigger long-term bet for Mars, mass or premium?

There are multiple Indias. The top 10%—about 150 million people—exhibit repertoire behaviour in chocolate. They'll buy for themselves, their kids, gifting, and hunger. Mars plays well there with premium formats like Galaxy Fusions, Bounty and Twix. But we also operate at ₹10– ₹20 with Snickers and at ₹1 with Boomer, reaching 1.8 million outlets. We don’t compromise, no compound chocolate, no vegetable oil. Even Snickers is made vegetarian for India.

In a cluttered market where every brand talks about indulgence and joy, how do you stand out?

Snickers owns a clear space: hunger and transformation. “You’re not you when you’re hungry" resonates because people relate to the ‘hangry’ feeling. The Rohit Shetty campaign hit that well—road rage, irritability—but done with humour. In gum, Boomer is bringing back the bubble-blowing swag through BoomRap. These are defined territories we own and build on.

Impulse as a trigger is shifting from checkout aisles to digital. How is Mars adapting?

We’re built for impulse, and platforms like Zepto and Blinkit are made for that. About 40% of first-time users on quick commerce platforms buy chocolate. Snickers performs well here. Quick commerce contributes 10–15% of our e-commerce sales and is growing over 60% y-o-y. We run contextual campaigns like the “4 PM hunger" activation, which targets the post-lunch craving window.

How distinct are your go-to-market strategies across general trade, modern trade, and quick commerce?

Quick commerce is our strongest channel today. In modern trade, we’ve built deep partnerships with players like D-Mart and Reliance, and customize packs for them. Traditional trade is where we’re still early. Snickers only launched in 2012. We’re present and strong in tier-1 cities, but deeper expansion will take time. We’re deploying chillers and improving visibility steadily.

What does your media mix look like, especially with short-form and retail media rising?

TV is our reach builder. For penetration, you need households to know you. We also work closely with Meta and Google for personalizing ads based on cohorts. For example, gym-goers see different Snickers messaging than teenagers with midnight cravings. We use creators too, especially for Boomer. About 30% of our turnover goes into sales and marketing investments across media, trade, and infrastructure.

How serious is Mars about premium gifting? Is it a long-term play?

We’re testing it. The total gifting market is around ₹1,100 crore. We’ve launched Galaxy Jewels at ₹599, a Snickers gift pack at ₹340, and a miniatures tin at ₹349. But we’re selective. We don’t operate in the ₹100– ₹200 cluttered space. We choose where we can win.

How is Mars Wrigley using GenAI in marketing?

We use AI in three ways. First, to create personalized content at scale. Globally, we had a Snickers campaign with an AI avatar of José Mourinho giving life advice to football fans, all tied to hunger. Second, for insight mining, aggregating, we have Nielsen, Kantar, and internal data to find patterns. Third AI use is through Publicis’ AI engine Marcel, which will help us improve media planning.

Are Gen Z consumers engaging differently with your brands?

Yes. They prefer intelligent humour and reject preachy or clichéd messaging. Rohit Shetty’s Snickers campaign, where he transforms into a hangry driving instructor, worked really well. We also engage them directly on campuses through Boomer, building on the bubble-blowing ritual. Snacking, humour, relevance, that’s what clicks.

What does building cultural relevance mean for a global brand in India?

We localize products: Snickers in India is vegetarian and designed for heat tolerance. We localize communication using insights like road rage and celebrities like Rohit Shetty. Even production is local, with three factories and an R&D centre in Bangalore focused on India-first innovations.

Are D2C startups or health-forward challenger brands influencing your strategy?

They’ve brought speed and focus. When Zepto and Swiggy challenged us earlier this year to create gifting packs, we went from idea to samples in five months, a record for us. Globally, Mars has invested in brands like KIND Bar and True Fruit. In India, we’re watching the space. We’ll enter when we know we can win.