AI, creators, and cohorts: Inside Mars Wrigley’s media strategy shift
There are multiple Indias. The top 10%—about 150 million people—exhibit repertoire behaviour in chocolate. They'll buy for themselves, kids, gifting, and hunger. Mars plays well there with premium formats like Galaxy Fusions, Bounty and Twix, the confectionery company's India head Nikhil Rao said.
From impulse buys worth ₹10 to ₹599 gift boxes, confectionery company Mars Wrigley is navigating India's layered consumption landscape with a sharp focus on where it can win, without compromising on quality. In an interview with Mint, Nikhil Rao, chief marketing officer, Mars Wrigley India, breaks down the company's dual-channel strategy, how it's adapting to digital impulse and why emotional differentiation still matters in a saturated snacking market. Edited excerpts: