Marketing technology (martech) startup Wondrlab on Tuesday has brought in Jateen Kore as its digital head. He will be based in Mumbai and will report to Rakesh Hinduja, co-founder and managing partner-content platform at Wondrlab. Kore joins from IDFC First Bank where he was the head-digital marketing.

At Wondrlab, he is tasked with setting up the digital practice.

“Jateen’s experience straddles the entire digital funnel; his key focus area is to apply a platform-first approach for our brands to win across social, performance marketing, influencer marketing, e-commerce and martech best practices. His diverse skill-set and deep understanding at top digital-first brands such as Vodafone and IDFC First Bank will help us deliver tangible creative solutions to our client partners," said Hinduja.

Kore has over 20 years of experience managing digital businesses across banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and telecom. He has been an entrepreneur of a B2B startup, in addition to serving in business roles at brands such as Vodafone (now Vi), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Tata AIG Life Insurance and Apnaloan.com.

Kore said of his new role, “The opportunity to work with a dynamic start-up like Wondrlab is a great chance to augment my experience and contribute to the success of brands across categories. I completely believe in its platform-first strategy and I can contribute significantly to furthering their approach thanks to my digital-first experience. I look forward to an exciting and fruitful inning here."

Launched in 2020 by former chief executive of Publicis Communications Saurabh Varma along with Vandana Verma and Rakesh Hinduja, Wondrlab provide services to advertisers in three key verticals—content, experience and digital business transformation. In December 2020, Wondrlab acquired homegrown independent creative agency What’s Your Problem (WYP).

