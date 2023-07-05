Maruti Suzuki aims to double turnover to around ₹1.68 lakh crore by 2030-31, says CEO Hisashi Takeuchi2 min read 05 Jul 2023, 05:35 PM IST
The firm is expecting that India to 'play a very big role' in Suzuki Motor Corporation's goal to achieve a global turnover of ₹4.32 lakh crore in FY30-31.
The country largest car manufacturing firm Maruti Suzuki is aiming to double its turnover to around ₹1.68 lakh crore by 2030-31 from FY22 level, said the firm's company Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said on 5 July.
