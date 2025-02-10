Driving the future: Maruti Suzuki’s marketing evolution in a digital-first era
Summary
- In an interview, Maruti Suzuki’s Partho Banerjee delves into the company’s strategic shift towards digital, its focus on personalization, and how it’s tackling challenges in the EV and SUV segments.
Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has long been synonymous with reliability, affordability and trust. But as consumer preferences shift—especially among Gen Z and millennials—the brand is redefining its marketing playbook. In an interview, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, delves into the company’s strategic shift towards digital, its focus on personalization, and how it’s tackling challenges in the EV and SUV segments. Edited excerpts: