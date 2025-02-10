Driving the future: Maruti Suzuki’s marketing evolution in a digital-first era

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has long been synonymous with reliability, affordability and trust. But as consumer preferences shift—especially among Gen Z and millennials—the brand is redefining its marketing playbook. In an interview, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, delves into the company’s strategic shift towards digital, its focus on personalization, and how it’s tackling challenges in the EV and SUV segments. Edited excerpts:

How is Maruti Suzuki evolving to attract younger buyers, especially those looking for premium experiences?

Functionality remains crucial in India—factors like mileage and value for money still matter. But for the younger generation, purpose is equally important. This is why we have two distinct retail channels: NEXA and Arena. NEXA is premium, sophisticated and exclusive, while Arena is youthful and dynamic. Even our communication is differentiated—NEXA ads use monochrome palettes, while Arena adopts vibrant colours. Another key aspect for Gen Z and millennials is digitization.

The covid-19 pandemic accelerated this shift, but we were already moving towards a more digital approach. Today, 25 out of 26 steps in the car-buying journey are digitized—the only offline step left is car delivery. Younger customers engage differently, and we’re adapting our marketing to match their expectations.

How has your media mix evolved with the shift towards digital?

Social media is at the core of our digital marketing strategy. Younger consumers spend significant time on their phones, and we’ve adjusted our spending accordingly.

That said, we are not eliminating traditional media. For call-to-action campaigns, traditional formats still perform well. The key is finding the right balance and ensuring each channel serves a clear purpose in the funnel.

How is Maruti Suzuki differentiating itself in the EV and SUV segments amid rising competition?

We conducted extensive research to understand why EV penetration in India remains low. Three major concerns emerged: range anxiety, inadequate charging infrastructure and after-sales service uncertainties. When we introduced the eVITARA, we didn’t just launch a car—we introduced the Maruti Suzuki Electric Ecosystem. Our ‘e for Me’ campaign highlighted two key aspects: the smaller ‘e’ (in ‘Me’) represented Maruti Suzuki’s role in sustainable mobility, while the larger ‘e’ (in bigger lettering) symbolized the collective impact of small actions on the environment. Our marketing ensures that customers see EVs as practical, reliable and sustainable choices.

How critical is content marketing in automotive advertising today?

It’s becoming a gamechanger. At this year’s Auto Expo, we didn’t release a single print ad. Instead, we focused entirely on digital marketing, leveraging 30+ influencers to create engaging content. The traction was phenomenal. Content marketing allows for more personalized, experience-driven communication, which is critical in today’s cluttered media landscape.

How does sentiment-driven marketing influence Maruti Suzuki’s strategy?

Car purchases are often second only to home buying in emotional significance. Many families wait for auspicious days to take delivery—Navratri and Diwali are particularly big. Even today, Saturdays see fewer deliveries, while Shraddh is a period where purchases slow down, but bookings continue. We respect these sentiments and integrate them into our marketing—this is why car delivery at Maruti Suzuki is a celebratory event, making customers feel special.

What are your marketing priorities for 2025?

My biggest focus is customer experience (CX). Content creation and platform selection will be critical. There’s too much clutter today, and brands that tell their story clearly will stand out. Another priority is a seamless digital ecosystem. We are working on a single integrated app that will encompass everything from pre-sales inquiries to after-sales support. This will ensure a more personalized and smooth experience for car buyers.

What portion of Maruti Suzuki’s marketing budget is allocated to digital?

30-35% of our media spends now go towards digital, and this percentage is rising. For entry-level models, we still invest in BTL (below-the-line) activities targeting rural markets. However, for well-established brands like Swift and Dzire, our approach focuses more on reinforcing brand value and product differentiation.

Any final thoughts on the future of automotive marketing?

The most important thing is understanding the consumer. Many campaigns lack clear messaging. Brands need to be laser-focused on their positioning and structure their communication accordingly. Moreover, experiential marketing will play a bigger role—brands must let consumers talk about them, rather than just saying, “We are the best." Creating community-driven advocacy is key.

Does platform-sharing with other automakers pose a risk of brand cannibalization?

Platform-sharing is a global industry practice. While some Maruti Suzuki models share their platform with Toyota, our brand positioning remains distinct. Each OEM (original equipment manufacturer) approaches marketing differently, ensuring differentiation in the market.

How is Maruti Suzuki adapting to the increasingly digital-first car-buying journey?

We are consolidating all our digital touchpoints into one unified platform. This app will integrate pre-sales sales, and post-sales services, creating a seamless, end-to-end customer experience.

Can you explain Maruti Suzuki’s car subscription model and its appeal to urban millennials?

The subscription model is a flexible alternative to ownership. Instead of buying a car, customers can pay a monthly fee and return the car after a fixed period. This concept is popular in markets like the US and is now picking up in India—especially in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where young professionals prefer flexibility.

All our models are available under this programme, giving customers the choice to select any segment that suits them best.

How does Maruti Suzuki tailor campaigns for different regional markets?

We have regional offices in 18 locations, allowing us to customize campaigns for each region. While our national campaigns maintain a consistent DNA, messaging adapts based on local preferences, language and cultural nuances. We are also partnering with regional influencers to enhance engagement and deliver messages in a way that resonates deeply with local audiences.

Maruti Suzuki has a legacy in petrol and CNG vehicles. How do you address consumer perceptions as you expand into hybrid and electric mobility?

As the market leader, our approach is technology-agnostic. We believe in giving customers choices rather than pushing a single technology. Today, every third vehicle we sell is a CNG model. We apply the same philosophy to hybrid and EV adoption—instead of forcing one option, we offer multiple solutions and let customers decide based on their individual needs.