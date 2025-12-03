Why SoftBank's Masayoshi Son ‘was crying’ about selling Nvidia shares, but did it anyway

SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son said he wouldn’t have sold off Nvidia Corp. shares if his company had unlimited money to bankroll its next investments in artificial intelligence, which include a big bet on OpenAI.

Livemint
Updated3 Dec 2025, 07:02 AM IST
Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp., speaks during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute Priority Asia conference in Tokyo, Japan. He has doubled down on AI bets and insists there is no bubble.
Masayoshi Son, chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp., speaks during the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute Priority Asia conference in Tokyo, Japan. He has doubled down on AI bets and insists there is no bubble. (Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg)

Masayoshi Son, founder, chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. has claimed that he did want to sell stake in Nvidia, but needed the money to fund investments in OpenAI and other artificial intelligence projects.

Speaking at the FII Priority Asia forum on 1 December, Masayoshi Son explained his decision to sell Nvidia stake and also doubled down on AI investments, dismissing concerns over a bubble.

SoftBank's move last month came as a surprise and fuelled concerns that AI bubble has overvalued tech stocks.

Also Read | Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft top list of H-1B petition approvals for 1st time

‘Was crying to sell Nvidia shares’, so why?

Son explained, “I don’t want to sell a single share. I just had more need for money to invest in OpenAI” and other projects. “I was crying to sell Nvidia shares,” he added.

The Japanese group in November sold all its stake in Jensen Huang's company and made a massive $5.83 billion.

SoftBank has doubled down on its bets on AI through a flurry of projects that include a Stargate data center with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the acquisition of US chip designer Ampere Computing LLC, and plans to invest more in OpenAI by the end of this year.

Also Read | Elon Musk's top 5 moments on Nikhil Kamath's podcast: ‘Evil’ AI, Indians in US

Those who talk about AI bubble ‘not smart enough’, says Son

People who talk about a bubble around AI investment are “not smart enough,” the 68-year-old SoftBank chief executive officer said. If AI is able to earn 10% of global gross domestic product over the long term, that would more than make up for even trillions of dollars’ worth of cumulative spending, he said. “Where is the bubble?”

Son made his remarks at an offshoot of one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest investment summits. The Tokyo forum featured appearances by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the country’s finance and economy ministers, reflecting deepening ties between the kingdom and Japan.

Son’s first Vision Fund was set up with $45 billion in funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The PIF has invested about $11.5 billion in Japan from 2017 to 2024 and expects that total to grow to around $27 billion by the end of 2030, Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said at the same event.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Key Takeaways
  • SoftBank chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son said he didnt not want to sell stake in chipmaker Nvidia.
  • “I don’t want to sell a single share. I just had more need for money to invest in OpenAI” and other projects, he told audiences.
  • Son also believes there is no market bubble due to AI.
SoftBankOpenAI
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesPeopleWhy SoftBank's Masayoshi Son ‘was crying’ about selling Nvidia shares, but did it anyway
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.