Why SoftBank's Masayoshi Son ‘was crying’ about selling Nvidia shares, but did it anyway

Masayoshi Son, founder, chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group Corp. has claimed that he did want to sell stake in Nvidia, but needed the money to fund investments in OpenAI and other artificial intelligence projects.

Speaking at the FII Priority Asia forum on 1 December, Masayoshi Son explained his decision to sell Nvidia stake and also doubled down on AI investments, dismissing concerns over a bubble.

SoftBank's move last month came as a surprise and fuelled concerns that AI bubble has overvalued tech stocks.

‘Was crying to sell Nvidia shares’, so why? Son explained, “I don’t want to sell a single share. I just had more need for money to invest in OpenAI” and other projects. “I was crying to sell Nvidia shares,” he added.

The Japanese group in November sold all its stake in Jensen Huang's company and made a massive $5.83 billion.

SoftBank has doubled down on its bets on AI through a flurry of projects that include a Stargate data center with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the acquisition of US chip designer Ampere Computing LLC, and plans to invest more in OpenAI by the end of this year.

Those who talk about AI bubble ‘not smart enough’, says Son People who talk about a bubble around AI investment are “not smart enough,” the 68-year-old SoftBank chief executive officer said. If AI is able to earn 10% of global gross domestic product over the long term, that would more than make up for even trillions of dollars’ worth of cumulative spending, he said. “Where is the bubble?”

Son made his remarks at an offshoot of one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest investment summits. The Tokyo forum featured appearances by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and the country’s finance and economy ministers, reflecting deepening ties between the kingdom and Japan.

Son’s first Vision Fund was set up with $45 billion in funding from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The PIF has invested about $11.5 billion in Japan from 2017 to 2024 and expects that total to grow to around $27 billion by the end of 2030, Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said at the same event.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)