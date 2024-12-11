Masayoshi Son is back in Silicon Valley—and late to the AI race

That seems odd for someone who tends to gaze far into the future. Aged 19 he drew up a 50-year plan to build a corporate empire; in his 50s he stretched the horizon out to 300 years. Throughout his life, chronicled in “Gambling Man", an engaging new biography by Lionel Barber, former editor of the Financial Times, looking ahead was often preferable to contemplating the there and then. His earliest memories are suffused with the stench of pigs his family reared to make ends meet. Disdain from native Japanese, in whose eyes ethnic Koreans like him were second-class citizens, lingered long after his father turned pork profits into a thriving gambling business, which bankrolled young Masa’s desire to complete high school and university in California. Even a brush with death, from hepatitis in the mid-1980s, and two with bankruptcy—in the dotcom crash and the financial crisis of 2007-09—did little to elevate the here and now in Mr Son’s estimation.