SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has admitted that passing up an opportunity to invest in Anthropic was a mistake, saying he regrets not backing the artificial intelligence startup before its blockbuster initial public offering (IPO).

Son said SoftBank had held discussions about investing in Anthropic but decided against pursuing the opportunity because it had already committed money to its rival OpenAI.

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“We did have meetings [about investing in Anthropic]. But by that point, we had already decided to invest in OpenAI, and had already started doing so. So in that sense, there was a reluctance to pursue it further,” Son said at a Nikkei event on the Future of AI in Tokyo on Wednesday, according to the Financial Times.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did SoftBank pass on investing in Anthropic? ⌵ SoftBank had already decided to invest in OpenAI and had begun doing so, making it reluctant to pursue another investment in a rival AI company. 2 What did Masayoshi Son say about missing the chance to invest in Anthropic? ⌵ Son called it one of his mistakes and said he wished he had invested after meeting Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. SoftBank had previously suggested it had an opportunity to invest in 2023. 3 What was Anthropic’s IPO price and valuation? ⌵ Anthropic priced its shares at $83 each, above its initial $70–$78 range. The main article said the IPO valued the company at $1.5 trillion. 4 Why were investors interested in Anthropic despite its reported losses? ⌵ Investors were betting on Claude’s growth and Anthropic’s business prospects. Its prospectus reported rapid revenue growth, while much of the stated nine-month net loss came from changes in the fair value of financial liabilities. 5 What helped drive Anthropic’s revenue growth ahead of its IPO? ⌵ The articles cite strong adoption of Claude, particularly Claude Code, as a driver. Anthropic also sells AI products and services to businesses and is expanding into other applications.

“This is an example of one of my mistakes,” Son said, describing the situation as like being unable to back “multiple horses” in the same race.

“When I met [Anthropic chief Dario Amodei] in person, I thought he was an incredible guy. I wish I’d invested back then,” Son added.

SoftBank has previously suggested that it had the opportunity to invest in Anthropic in 2023.

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Anthropic to debut on Wall Street with a $1.5 trillion valuation Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 per share Wednesday, valuing the artificial intelligence giant at $1.5 trillion in the biggest Wall Street debut of all time.

The pricing above the range initially projected by the company signals broad investor enthusiasm for AI stocks even amid some uncertainty in the market stemming from the ouster of Nvidia's CEO and worries about an AI bubble.

Anthropic said the offering consists of 980 million shares, roughly 956 million sold by the company and the rest by selling stockholders. Proceeds totaling $81 billion put Anthropic's IPO ahead of SpaceX, which raised about $75 billion in June.

The San Francisco-based maker of the Claude AI tool is set to make its debut Thursday on Wall Street. The company had set a price range of $70 to $78 per share, initially offering 825 million shares. The stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ANT.”

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SoftBank’s OpenAI exposure grows as investors question AI valuations Anthropic’s rush to list this week stands in contrast to OpenAI, which has delayed its own IPO until at least next year due to safety concerns surrounding the technology. The company is targeting a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion for its listing.

OpenAI, meanwhile, cut its fundraising target by $10 billion last month and is now seeking a $20 billion funding round at a $1.25 trillion valuation, down from a potential $1.4 trillion target in September. Its fundraising efforts have also been overshadowed by an AI sell-off in public markets.

SoftBank has already invested close to $65 billion in the ChatGPT maker and is expected to participate in its latest funding round. A fundraising at a higher valuation would enable SoftBank to raise the value of its OpenAI stake on its own balance sheet.

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SoftBank’s share price rose 3.1% on Wednesday but remains down about 60% since June, as investors increasingly question the company's exposure to artificial intelligence and the broader sector.

About the Author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More ✕ Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect.

She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions.

As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world.

She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad.

Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting.

She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness.

She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance.

Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.