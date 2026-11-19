SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has admitted that passing up an opportunity to invest in Anthropic was a mistake, saying he regrets not backing the artificial intelligence startup before its blockbuster initial public offering (IPO).
Son said SoftBank had held discussions about investing in Anthropic but decided against pursuing the opportunity because it had already committed money to its rival OpenAI.
“We did have meetings [about investing in Anthropic]. But by that point, we had already decided to invest in OpenAI, and had already started doing so. So in that sense, there was a reluctance to pursue it further,” Son said at a Nikkei event on the Future of AI in Tokyo on Wednesday, according to the Financial Times.
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SoftBank had already decided to invest in OpenAI and had begun doing so, making it reluctant to pursue another investment in a rival AI company.
Son called it one of his mistakes and said he wished he had invested after meeting Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei. SoftBank had previously suggested it had an opportunity to invest in 2023.
Anthropic priced its shares at $83 each, above its initial $70–$78 range. The main article said the IPO valued the company at $1.5 trillion.
Investors were betting on Claude’s growth and Anthropic’s business prospects. Its prospectus reported rapid revenue growth, while much of the stated nine-month net loss came from changes in the fair value of financial liabilities.
The articles cite strong adoption of Claude, particularly Claude Code, as a driver. Anthropic also sells AI products and services to businesses and is expanding into other applications.
“This is an example of one of my mistakes,” Son said, describing the situation as like being unable to back “multiple horses” in the same race.
“When I met [Anthropic chief Dario Amodei] in person, I thought he was an incredible guy. I wish I’d invested back then,” Son added.
SoftBank has previously suggested that it had the opportunity to invest in Anthropic in 2023.
Anthropic priced its initial public offering at $83 per share Wednesday, valuing the artificial intelligence giant at $1.5 trillion in the biggest Wall Street debut of all time.
The pricing above the range initially projected by the company signals broad investor enthusiasm for AI stocks even amid some uncertainty in the market stemming from the ouster of Nvidia's CEO and worries about an AI bubble.
Anthropic said the offering consists of 980 million shares, roughly 956 million sold by the company and the rest by selling stockholders. Proceeds totaling $81 billion put Anthropic's IPO ahead of SpaceX, which raised about $75 billion in June.
The San Francisco-based maker of the Claude AI tool is set to make its debut Thursday on Wall Street. The company had set a price range of $70 to $78 per share, initially offering 825 million shares. The stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “ANT.”
Anthropic’s rush to list this week stands in contrast to OpenAI, which has delayed its own IPO until at least next year due to safety concerns surrounding the technology. The company is targeting a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion for its listing.
OpenAI, meanwhile, cut its fundraising target by $10 billion last month and is now seeking a $20 billion funding round at a $1.25 trillion valuation, down from a potential $1.4 trillion target in September. Its fundraising efforts have also been overshadowed by an AI sell-off in public markets.
SoftBank has already invested close to $65 billion in the ChatGPT maker and is expected to participate in its latest funding round. A fundraising at a higher valuation would enable SoftBank to raise the value of its OpenAI stake on its own balance sheet.
SoftBank’s share price rose 3.1% on Wednesday but remains down about 60% since June, as investors increasingly question the company's exposure to artificial intelligence and the broader sector.